Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Expands By 30.1%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,740,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 32,850,000 shares. Currently, 28.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Several analysts have commented on ASTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.04.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

