Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Drops By 20.6%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bitcoin Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTGGF remained flat at $63.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

