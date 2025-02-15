Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Drops By 20.6%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BTGGF remained flat at $63.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $63.22.
About Bitcoin Group
