Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Drops By 17.6%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 300.4 days.
Bouygues Price Performance
Shares of Bouygues stock remained flat at $31.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 194. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.65.
About Bouygues
