Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Drops By 17.6%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 300.4 days.

Shares of Bouygues stock remained flat at $31.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 194. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

