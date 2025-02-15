Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Declines By 61.2%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

BriaCell Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 140,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

