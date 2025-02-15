Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Declines By 58.4%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,023,600 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the January 15th total of 24,095,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,789.9 days.
Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BCAUF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.18.
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is a consumer durables company in the Automobiles And Trucks industry.
