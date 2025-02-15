Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Decreases By 28.4%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

BPYPO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.40. 18,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,080. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

