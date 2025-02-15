Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Increases By 72.4%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ESP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 36.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

