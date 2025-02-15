Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Increases By 96.8%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,000 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the January 15th total of 389,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.9 days.

Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

