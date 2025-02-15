Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Increases By 96.8%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,000 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the January 15th total of 389,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.9 days.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
About FIBRA Prologis
