Short Interest in First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Drops By 50.0%

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Resource Bancorp Price Performance

FRSB stock remained flat at $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.38. First Resource Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

