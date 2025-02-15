Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Increases By 100.0%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1,237.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,641. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $286.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.