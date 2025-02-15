Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Expands By 72.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FNK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. 8,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

