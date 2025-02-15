Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Expands By 72.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of FNK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. 8,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
