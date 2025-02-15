Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Expands By 72.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNKGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FNK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. 8,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $228.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

