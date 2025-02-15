Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Declines By 51.1%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $17.47 on Friday. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

