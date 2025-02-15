Short Interest in IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Drops By 50.0%

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYNI opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Company Profile

The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in technology equity ETFs with exposure to companies from around the world with addressable markets perceived to have potential for widespread adoption.

