Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Increases By 19.9%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 756.3 days.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ICGUF opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

