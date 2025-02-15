Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Drops By 52.5%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the January 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AIA stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.43. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
