Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Drops By 52.5%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the January 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AIA stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.43. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

