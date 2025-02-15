Short Interest in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Increases By 18.6%

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 753,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 115,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.80. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.64.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
