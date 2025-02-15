Short Interest in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Increases By 18.6%

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 753,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JJSF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 39,000.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 115,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.80. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.64.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.