Short Interest in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Increases By 18.6%

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 753,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 39,000.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 115,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.80. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.64.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSFGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

