Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Decreases By 18.1%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

