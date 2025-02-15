Short Interest in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Drops By 20.0%

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 79,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Metalpha Technology Stock Performance
Shares of MATH stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 848,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Metalpha Technology has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.77.
About Metalpha Technology
