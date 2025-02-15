Short Interest in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Expands By 29.3%

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,700 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 549,800 shares. Approximately 35.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Wealth Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.28% of Top Wealth Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Top Wealth Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TWG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 1,086,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,728. Top Wealth Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Top Wealth Group Company Profile

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

