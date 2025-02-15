Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.100-11.740 EPS.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,317. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $119.24.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.6907 per share. This is an increase from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIEGY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

