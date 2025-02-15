Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,145 shares during the period. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 2.93% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,088,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 350,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 139,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HIGH stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.