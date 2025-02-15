Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.63. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 19,874 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Price Performance
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.