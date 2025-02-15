Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.63. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 19,874 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

About Smart Powerr

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

Featured Articles

