Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.17 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.00). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.89), with a volume of 46,469 shares trading hands.

Solid State Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £84.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 544.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Solid State (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Solid State had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solid State plc will post 13.6195996 EPS for the current year.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid State

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Solid State’s payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

In related news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards acquired 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.99 ($12,586.52). Also, insider Peter Owen James sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.57), for a total value of £9,015 ($11,346.76). Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Solid State

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

