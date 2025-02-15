Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). Approximately 12,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 414,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.08).

Sosandar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.85.

Sosandar (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (0.27) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Sosandar had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities analysts predict that Sosandar Plc will post 0.489081 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sosandar

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

