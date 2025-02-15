SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,683,000 after acquiring an additional 572,639 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,558,000 after acquiring an additional 441,484 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,843,000 after acquiring an additional 355,068 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.