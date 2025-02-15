SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $141,284,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,920,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 588,489 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 311,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

XBI stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.15. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

