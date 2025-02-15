Spinnaker Trust Buys 362 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

