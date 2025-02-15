Spinnaker Trust Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.33% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
URA stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
