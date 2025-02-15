Spinnaker Trust Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.33% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.