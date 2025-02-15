Spinnaker Trust Sells 103,941 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,941 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VSS opened at $118.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.11 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.12.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

