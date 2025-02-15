SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.24. SRAX shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 16,720 shares traded.
SRAX Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.
About SRAX
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SRAX
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.