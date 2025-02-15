Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) were down 14.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 139,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 141,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.
About Stellar AfricaGold
Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stellar AfricaGold
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.