Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) were down 14.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 139,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 141,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

