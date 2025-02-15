Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Time to Sell?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 139,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 141,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Down 14.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

