Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,173 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $3,256,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 177,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

