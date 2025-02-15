Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,600,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $381.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.