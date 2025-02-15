Stephens Inc. AR Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Biogen were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 73.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 63.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Biogen by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $137.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.80. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.96.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

