Stephens Inc. AR Has $597,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

PAVE stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

