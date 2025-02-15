Stephens Inc. AR Invests $610,000 in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

