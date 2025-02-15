Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE TRP opened at $46.05 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.43%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

