Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $467,000 Investment in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 185.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

