Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,242 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

OXY opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

