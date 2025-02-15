Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $88.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

