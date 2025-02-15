Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Mario Dubois Sells 19,800 Shares

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 19,800 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.43, for a total transaction of C$166,854.60.

Mario Dubois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Mario Dubois sold 4,200 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$34,860.00.

Stingray Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TSE:RAY.A opened at C$9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$480.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAY.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

Further Reading

