StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.92 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

