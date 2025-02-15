StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Trading Down 2.5 %
Citizens stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
Citizens Company Profile
