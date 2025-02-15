Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

SMTOY stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

