SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SSY opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

