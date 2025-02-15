Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70.40 ($0.89). Approximately 3,412,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,658,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.88).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £885.95 million, a PE ratio of -41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -352.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sapna Shah acquired 19,237 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,081.16 ($16,464.64). Also, insider Roger Blundell acquired 100,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($88,105.73). 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supermarket Income REIT plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) dedicated to investing in supermarket property forming a key part of the future model of UK grocery. It provides investors with long-dated, secure, inflation-linked income with capital appreciation potential over the longer term

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.