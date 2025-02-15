Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CFO Sells $58,543.50 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $58,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,563. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.90. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 466,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

