Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $522.53 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.52 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

