Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 9,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 60,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Tantalus Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tantalus Systems

Tantalus Systems Stock Performance

About Tantalus Systems

The stock has a market cap of C$68.00 million, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.69.

(Get Free Report)

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantalus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.