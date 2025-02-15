Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 9,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 60,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.
